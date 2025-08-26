Franklin man gets up to 13 years for using cellphone to secretly photograph girl

Boston reportedly placed a cellphone under a door to take photographs of a girl in a state of nudity between Jan. 1 and Aug. 7, 2024, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

Credit: Warren County Jail Credit: Warren County Jail

He also is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with the girl on four separate occasions.

The Franklin Division of Police investigated the allegations after the girl, who was known to the defendant, told a parent who reported it to law enforcement.

Boston was indicted for 24 additional counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance plus a count of possession of criminal tools, all felony charges, which were dismissed as part of his plea.

In addition to his prison term, Boston was designated a Tier II sexual offender, which will require him to register his address every 180 days for 25 years. He also must serve a mandatory five years of parole following his release, according to court records.