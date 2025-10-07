Georgia man accused of retaliating against federal judge in Beavercreek wire fraud case

Christopher Dowtin, 48, of Jonesboro, Georgia, was charged along with Bondary McCall of retaliation against a federal judge, according to U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio documents.

Downtin and McCall are accused of filing lien records in Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation against District Court Judge Thomas M. Rose, claiming that the judge owed Dowtin $32,495, 888.58.

The previous case

Rose was the judge who presided over Dowtin’s prior case, where he was charged with wire fraud and theft of public money.

In that earlier case, Dowtin was accused of using fraudulent forms to the IRS to make himself the responsible party for two companies, leading to him receiving two tax refund checks for $32,495,888.58 – the amount that Dowtin allegedly said the judge owed him – and $26,156.50.

He then took those checks to a Beavercreek Morgan Stanley office to try to open a brokerage account in a trust in his name, saying the companies owed him money for illegally using his “personhood.”

A Morgan Stanley executive director later contacted the U.S. Secret Service and IRS Criminal Investigation about the suspicious checks, which were seized.

What comes next?

Dowtin is currently in the Butler County Jail, and is scheduled for a pretrial teleconference Oct. 16.

If found guilty, Dowtin and his codefendant could face fines and prison terms of up to 10 years.