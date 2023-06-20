Gunshot victim ID’d in shooting at Davis-Linden Building in Dayton

A 45-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning at a brick commercial building that led to a large police response, including a Dayton SWAT team and the FBI.

The gunshot victim was identified Tuesday as Randy Allen by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Davis-Linden Building at 400 Linden Ave.

“Two carloads of guys got out and they are arguing with people working in the Davis-Linden Building,” one of multiple 911 callers said, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Another caller said some of the men who arrived had baseball bats and were beating up on another man. He reported hearing shots from at least two guns, including a shotgun.

“Somebody’s been shot,” a caller said.

Two people were reported taken into custody in connection to the shooting, but formal charges have not been filed.

Brian Shaffer, who works at a video production company in the large brick Linden-Davis Building, said he was leaving the office when he saw the large police response.

“Our business is on the other side of the building,” Shaffer said. “I went out to run to the convenience store real quick when I noticed all of the police. I ran back and grabbed a camera when I realized they were focused on our building. When I exited, snipers and everything had their guns pointed at me, then they rushed up to escort me away.”

In video obtained from We Do Videos, SWAT teams can be seen searching the building.

Medics from Beavercreek and Xenia responded on scene. The Dayton bomb squad and FBI were confirmed to be on scene as well.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Dayton police at call 937-333-COPS (2677) or to remain anonymous, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers, 937-222-STOP (78670).