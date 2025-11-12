Hamilton man charged in attempted rape at Warren County halfway house

Patrick is accused of forcing sexual contact and attempting to force sexual conduct at the Community Corrections Center. The community-based correctional facility provides residential care, assessment, treatment and reintegration programming for adult male felony offenders, according to the nonprofit Talbert House, which runs the facility and provides a wide range of social and health services across the region.

Patrick was at the CCC following his Aug. 10 release from the Lorain Correctional Institution. He is serving five years of parole following an 11-year prison sentence for a conviction in Butler County for kidnapping involving a child, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction records.

He is in the Warren County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond and also is accused of violating parole.