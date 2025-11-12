Breaking: Montgomery County Jail inmate dies following report of medical emergency

Hamilton man charged in attempted rape at Warren County halfway house

Warren County Jail. JEN BALDUF/STAFF

Credit: Jen Balduf

Credit: Jen Balduf

Warren County Jail. JEN BALDUF/STAFF
Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A Hamilton man on parole who was indicted last week is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Warren County at a residential facility helping him reenter society.

David Michael Patrick, 39, pleaded not guilty to attempted rape, gross sexual imposition and harassment with a bodily substance, all felony charges, during his Nov. 5 arraignment in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

Patrick is accused of forcing sexual contact and attempting to force sexual conduct at the Community Corrections Center. The community-based correctional facility provides residential care, assessment, treatment and reintegration programming for adult male felony offenders, according to the nonprofit Talbert House, which runs the facility and provides a wide range of social and health services across the region.

David Patrick

Credit: Warren County Jail

icon to expand image

Credit: Warren County Jail

Patrick was at the CCC following his Aug. 10 release from the Lorain Correctional Institution. He is serving five years of parole following an 11-year prison sentence for a conviction in Butler County for kidnapping involving a child, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction records.

He is in the Warren County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond and also is accused of violating parole.

