Harrison Twp. man accused of beating, sexually assaulting Dayton woman indicted

A Harrison Twp. man indicted Friday is accused of beating, choking and sexually assaulting a woman over a nearly 20-hour span last week in multiple locations in Dayton.

Michael Dwayne Curry, 46, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for three counts of kidnapping and one count each of rape, felonious assault and strangulation.

A 33-year-old Dayton woman said she asked Curry to pick her up from a doctor appointment Oct. 10 at the Five Rivers Health Center, 721 Miami Chapel Road, and that he refused to take her home, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The woman “reported that Curry punched her, struck her in the back with a metal rod, choked her unconscious and raped her before taking her home,” the affidavit stated.

The incidents reportedly happened between 11 a.m. Oct. 10 and 6:30 a.m. Oct. 11 in multiple locations, including the 1600 block of North Gettysburg Avenue, the 4100 block of Freudenberger Avenue and the 1500 block of West Fifth Street, according to the court document.

Curry is held on $500,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.