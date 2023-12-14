Huber Heights man arrested after standoff indicted

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The Huber Heights Police Division responded the night of Dec. 3 to a house in the 6100 block of Shull Road near Schoolgate Drive after a man later identified as Ritzmann struck his girlfriend and threw her to the ground, according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division in Huber Heights.

“Kyle Ritzmann did lock himself in his house with guns and made threats to kill himself or have police kill him,” the affidavit read.

The police standoff prompted a response from the Regional Emergency Response Team — a law enforcement weapons and tactical team that consists of Huber Heights, Beavercreek and Fairborn police departments.

The costs for the call related to Ritzmann cost more than $4,300 just for Huber Heights police, the affidavit stated.

The grand jury declined to indict him on additional charges of obstructing official business, a felony, and misdemeanor domestic violence.

Ritzmann is held on $50,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.