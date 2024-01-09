Huber Heights man indicted, accused of crashing stolen car while fleeing traffic stop

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Dayton police officers on patrol Dec. 28 in the 3200 block of Valerie Arms Drive saw a stolen orange Dodge Charger with Indiana plates and recognized the driver as McNary, according to an affidavit.

“As officers got behind the vehicle and activated their lights and sirens, McNary ignored their commands and fled in the vehicle. McNary fled at a high rate of speed through residential areas, running stop signs and red lights. McNary fled for 16 minutes with disregard for the public’s safety,” the affidavit stated.

McNary crashed the Charger into another vehicle, which caused the second vehicle to flip onto its top and trap the driver in her vehicle.

Police found a modified and loaded Glock 45 9mm pistol with two serial numbers in the Charger.

During an interview with police, McNary reportedly admitted driving the Charger and fleeing from police because he had a warrant. He also said the firearm found in the car was his, according to the affidavit.