Huber Heights man sentenced to 10 years in child sex case

He was sentenced to five years for each of the gross sexual imposition counts, to be served consecutively, and 60 days for the misdemeanor counts, to be served concurrently to the other counts for a total of 10 years, according to sentencing documents filed Tuesday.

The jury acquitted him of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Conner also was designated a Tier II sex offender, which will require him to register his address every six months for 25 years.

The Huber Heights Police Division investigated the case against Conner.

“The defendant is accused of inappropriate sexual activity with two female victims, who were known to him, in 2021,” a Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman said in June.