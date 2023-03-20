The man killed was walking across U.S. 35 in an unknown direction, according to a crash report.

The car involved was a 2004 Subaru Impreza, the report stated. It is not clear whether police have identified the driver of the vehicle.

A section of U.S. 35 was shut down for approximately 2½ hours during the investigation. JEN BALDUF, STAFF WRITER

JEFFERSON TWP.

Injuries life-threatening in fairgrounds shooting

A gunshot victim suffered life-threatening injuries during an attempted robbery Saturday afternoon at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Jefferson Twp.

The shooting was reported around 3:35 p.m. at the fairgrounds at 645 Infirmary Road.

“Several suspects attempted to rob an individual inside their vehicle when one individual was shot,” according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, deputies said.

Additional details are not yet available and the shooting is under investigation. HOLLY SOUTHER, STAFF WRITER

A trooper tried to stop a driver clocked at more than 100 mph early Sunday on Interstate 75 in Turtlecreek Twp. before a pursuit ended in a crash in Dayton.

The trooper from the Lebanon Post initiated a traffic stop around 4:30 a.m. on north I-75 near the Ohio 63 exit, but the driver of the maroon Mazda four-door sedan did not stop, according to Sgt. Tyler Ross of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The pursuit continued north on I-75 before it ultimately ended in a crash as the Mazda driver tried to exit at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard. The car was found to be stolen out of Kettering, Ross said.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Calviontay D. Ivory of Dayton, and two of his three passengers were taken to local hospitals for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. A third passenger was treated at the scene.

Ivory is facing charges of fleeing/eluding, receiving stolen property and aggravated vehicular assault, all felony offenses, and misdemeanor charges of OVI, operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and fictitious plates, Ross said. Formal charges have not been filed. HOLLY SOUTHER, STAFF WRITER

COLUMBUS

Ohio State student dies over spring break

An Ohio State University student died last week over spring break.

Henry Meacock was a sophomore finance major from New Jersey, a statement from OSU spokesman Chris Booker said.

“The Ohio State community has suffered a tragic loss, and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Henry Meacock,” Booker said. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this exceptionally difficult time.”

Additional details about Meacock’s death have not been released.

The university said that counseling is available for students and staff. HOLLY SOUTHER, STAFF WRITER