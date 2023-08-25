Jefferson Twp. man gets up to 12 years in child sex case

A Jefferson Twp. man will spend up to a dozen years in prison in a child sexual assault case.

Daniel Mennecke, 32, was sentenced Wednesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Dennis Adkins to eight to 12 years each for two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and five years for one count of gross sexual imposition involving a victim younger than 13. The sentence is to be served concurrently, court documents show.

Mennecke also was designated a Tier II sex offender, meaning that once he is released from prison he will have to register his address every 180 days for 25 years.

The victim in the case told her family that he had been sexually abusing her since 2012 and that he took sexually explicit photos of her, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office previously said.

“The timespan on his offenses date back several years and include allegations he created child pornographic images/videos during the abuse and that some instances of sexual abuse include a victim while he/she was under the age of 10 years old,” the prosecutor’s office stated in a motion regarding bond. “Some of the incident(s) of sexual abuse also included a weapon. A search warrant conducted at defendant’s residence has confirmed some of the details of the sexual abuse the victim describes.”

The type of weapon was not disclosed in the court document.

As part of Mennecke’s Aug. 8 plea, six counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, seven rape counts and two gross sexual imposition counts were dismissed, records show.