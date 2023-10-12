Man guilty of murder in US 35 shooting in Riverside that killed Springfield woman

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Crime & Law
By
45 minutes ago
X

A Dayton man was convicted of nearly two-dozen charges, including murder, in a May 2022 shooting that killed a Springfield woman on U.S. 35 in Riverside.

Jamar Allen Hayes, 27, was found guilty by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven Dankoff in a bench trial, or trial by judge, for two counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, seven felony counts and seven misdemeanor counts of intimidation of a crime victim or witness and one felony count of menacing by stalking, according to the ruling filed Thursday.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Hayes was convicted of killing 31-year-old Shauna Cameron, a passenger in a Chevrolet Impala headed east the afternoon of May 8, 2022, on U.S. 35 in Riverside near the Woodman Drive exit. She was shot when Hayes fired at least twice at the car, police said.

A 29-year-old man driving the Impala and a 23-year-old passenger, a woman, took Cameron to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died of her injuries. The other two occupants were not hurt.

ExploreRELATED: Suspect in May deadly shooting of Springfield woman on US 35 in Riverside in jail

The intimidation charges are “for activity of the defendant in relation to the homicide” that happened between Oct. 13, 2022, through March 28, said Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan.

Hayes claimed self-defense and testified on his own behalf during his Oct. 2-5 trial, but the court found him “utterly incredible and not worthy of belief in any material respect,” Dankoff wrote.

ExploreRELATED: Mother of Springfield woman killed in U.S. 35 shooting calls for change

Cameron’s mother, Stacy Cameron, said her daughter often volunteered at an area soup kitchen and was studying to become a nurse assistant at Ross Medical Education Center in Dayton, where she received a diploma and lab coat posthumously from the school. She also had attended Springfield City Schools and graduated from Opportunities for Individual Change — “OIC” — of Clark County’s Life Skills program.

Hayes is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 1.

In Other News
1
Owner of Butler Co. property where 90 dogs found, some dead, indicted...
2
911 audio, police report detail Kettering police shooting in yard...
3
Suspect who allegedly killed neighbor due to politics is taking his...
4
UPDATE: Armed suspects who try to steal Dodge Chargers in Dayton, near...
5
Riverside police investigating incident outside poker club as potential...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top