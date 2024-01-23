Jury finds Dayton father guilty; 5-month-old girl suffers skull fracture

BreakingNews
A jury found a Dayton man guilty last week of injuring his 5-month-old daughter in June, causing her to suffer a skull fracture.

Aaron Hoff was convicted of felony endangering children. Jurors also found that the abuse involved resulted in serious physical harm to the child, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents filed Monday.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Hoff and the infant’s mother took the child to Dayton Children’s Hospital June 25 with a depressed skull fracture. A social worker at the hospital notified Dayton police of the girl’s injury and officers responded to a house in the 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue.

An investigation determined the girl’s mother went to work and Huff was left to care for their daughter. Around noon, the mother learned of the girl’s injuries and left work to take her to the hospital, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“The defendant, Aaron Hoff, had caused the victim … who is his 5-month-old daughter to receive a skull fracture earlier in the day while in his care,” according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

ExploreNeglected Fairborn girl, 3, still in ICU but stable; mother’s case in court

The injury reportedly hadn’t been noticed before Huff was alone with the girl, police said.

“This completely innocent 5‐month‐old little girl suffered severe injury at the hands of her father,” Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said previously. “There is simply no excuse for abusing any child. It is especially disturbing when a parent, a person most responsible for providing care and safety, abuses their own children. Thankfully the infant’s mother took immediate action and brought the infant to the hospital.”

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

