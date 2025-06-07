Kentucky man accused of punching woman, stealing car, kidnapping toddler in Dayton

He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to be in court Monday, according to jail records.

Anderson was charged after police were initially called to a domestic violence complaint in the 1600 block of E. Third Street around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to an affidavit, police found a woman who was “dazed, bleeding from her mouth, and missing a tooth.” She told police that Anderson, who is her son’s father punched her in the mouth, stole her car and left with the 2-year-old boy in the car.

A family member saw the woman be punched and got a second child out of the car before Anderson took it, the affidavit said.

Police found Anderson standing outside the vehicle at Sammy’s Drive Thru, 1290 Woodman Drive, with the toddler still inside, court documents said. Anderson had blood on his left hand, and the child was reportedly uninjured but crying.

Dayton Police Sgt. Andrew Zecchini previously said that Anderson was found just over an hour after officers were dispatched, and that the child was checked by medical professionals out of an abundance of caution.

According to the affidavit, Anderson told police that he had been dating the woman for three years and they broke up that day. He said that he lost his temper because he suspected she cheated on him, and that he hurt his hand slamming it on a door.

He originally denied punching the woman, but during a jail call he admitted to knocking out her tooth and taking the toddler with him.

He also said that the vehicle belonged to the woman, and he took it wanting to leave.

Police previously said Anderson does not have custody of the child, and has a warrant for his arrest in Kentucky for violent crimes.