Kentucky man accused of sexual contact with young child in Franklin

The Warren County courts building houses Warren County Common Pleas Court. JEN BALDUF/STAFF

Credit: Jen Balduf

Credit: Jen Balduf

The Warren County courts building houses Warren County Common Pleas Court. JEN BALDUF/STAFF
Crime & Law
By
15 minutes ago
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A Kentucky man is facing charges for allegedly having sexual contact with a young child in Warren County.

Seth Loren Summers, 30, of Fort Wright, Kentucky was indicted Friday in Warren County Common Pleas Court of seven counts of gross sexual imposition.

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According to a grand jury report, Summers is accused of having sexual conduct with a child under 13 years old from September 2023 through June 2024 in Franklin and Franklin Twp.

Summers is scheduled for arraignment April 10. A warrant was issued for his arrest, but at the time of writing he was not in the Warren County Jail, according to jail website records.

We have reached out to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office for more information.

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Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.