Kentucky man indicted of punching woman, abducting toddler in Dayton

Around 3:30 p.m. on June 5, police were called to Big Daddy’s Mini Mart & Gas at 1627 E. Third Street for a domestic violence call.

According to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court, police found a woman who was “dazed, bleeding from her mouth, and missing a tooth.”

She said that Anderson, who is her son’s father, punched her in the mouth, stole her car and left with the 2-year-old boy in the car.

A family member who witnessed the assault said they got a second child out of the car before Anderson took it, the affidavit said.

Police found Anderson standing outside the stolen vehicle, with the toddler still inside, at Sammy’s Drive Thru at 1290 Woodman Drive, documents said.

Anderson had blood on his left hand, the affidavit said. The child was reportedly uninjured by crying.

Dayton Police Sgt. Andrew Zecchini previously said that Anderson was found just over an hour after officers were dispatched, and that the child was checked by medical professionals out of an abundance of caution.

Anderson told police that he had been dating the woman for three years and that they had broken up that day. He said that he lost his temper because he suspected she cheated on him, and claimed he hurt his hand slamming it on a door, the affidavit said.

Initially he denied punching the woman but allegedly admitted to knocking out her tooth and taking the toddler during a jail call.

He also reportedly admitted the vehicle belonged to the woman and he took it wanting to leave.

Police said previously that Anderson does not have custody of the child, and has a warrant for his arrest in Kentucky for violent crimes.

Anderson is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled for arraignment Friday.