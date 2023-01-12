Kettering man indicted in 20-year-old child sex case involving 3 girls

A 47-year-old Kettering man indicted Thursday is accused of sexually assaulting three girls more than 20 years ago in Dayton.
An arrest warrant was issued for Mack D. Perry, who is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 26 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for one count of rape, eight counts of gross sexual imposition and five counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, all involving girls younger than 13, according to his indictment.
The case was investigated by the Dayton Police Department and involved delayed reporting of sexual assaults of three girls known to him — who are now 27, 28, and 29 — that were alleged to have happened between 2000 and 2003, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
