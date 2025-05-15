Kettering man gets probation in six-hour standoff with SWAT

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The charges stem from early Nov. 17, 2024.

On that day, Kettering police responded to the Speedway at 2150 E. Dorothy Lane around 6:50 a.m. to meet a woman who said she had been assaulted by Schafer at a house in the 3100 block of Bulah Avenue.

She said that Schafer was highly intoxicated and that they had started arguing, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

She reportedly went into her bedroom to get away but he followed, pushing her to the bed and slapping her.

“Robert then took (the woman’s) phone, locked the bedroom door from the outside and did not allow (her) to leave,” an affidavit read. “(She) was able to break the door down and drive to Speedway to call for help.”

Police went to the house and tried to talk to Schafer, but after it seemed that he had barricaded himself inside, the Kettering Regional Special Response Team responded, and a six-hour standoff ensued.

During the standoff, residents in the area were asked to stay in their homes, and others were urged to avoid the area until Schafer was taken into custody around 1:40 p.m.

Minor injuries were reported from the initial domestic violence incident, police said.