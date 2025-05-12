Kettering man pleads guilty connected to six-hour SWAT standoff

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

As part of the agreement, one charge of inducing panic was dismissed.

His sentencing date has not been set pending a pre-sentencing investigation, according to court documents.

The charges stem from an incident early Nov. 17, 2024, when Kettering police were called to the Speedway at 2150 E. Dorothy Lane around 6:50 a.m. to meet a woman who said she was assaulted in the 3100 block of Bulah Avenue.

She said that she and Schafer had begun arguing while Schafer was highly intoxicated, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

She went into her bedroom to get away, but he reportedly followed her, pushed her onto the bed and slapped her.

“Robert then took (the woman’s) phone, locked the bedroom door from the outside and did not allow (her) to leave,” an affidavit read. “(She) was able to break the door down and drive to Speedway to call for help.”

Officers went to the address on Bulah Avenue and tried to talk to Schafer. After it appeared he had barricaded himself inside, the Kettering Regional Special Response Team responded, and an hours-long standoff ensued.

For six hours, area residents were asked to stay in their homes, and people were urged to avoid the area, until Schafer was finally taken into custody around 1:40 p.m.

Minor injuries were reported due to the initial domestic violence incident, police said.