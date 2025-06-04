Kettering man pleads guilty to lesser charge in father’s death

August shot and killed his father, 67-year-old Leo August Jr., in the Kettering house where he lived with his parents. He originally was indicted by a county grand jury for two counts each of murder and felonious assault.

Kettering police were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. May 10, 2024, to the 2700 block of Haig Avenue after a 911 caller reported a man shot his father.

Police arrested Justin August at the scene.

He is accused of firing two different guns at his father, causing his death, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

August remains in the Montgomery County Jail. He faces 20 years in prison when he is sentenced June 27, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Unrelated case involves man accused of killing father in Kettering

The Haig Avenue shooting happened just hours after new developments in another, unrelated, father-son homicide in Kettering.

Edgar S. Keiter Jr., 53, of Dayton was indicted May 10 on tampering and abuse of a corpse charges related to the April 12, 2024, death of his father, 75-year-old Edgar S. Keiter Sr. of Croftshire Drive in Kettering, whose dismembered legs were found under a tarp at the end of a Trotwood driveway.

The rest of the victim’s remains were found inside bags in a storage unit, also in Trotwood.

A grand jury has since indicted Keiter for murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felonious assault and multiple theft charges. He is next due in court June 13.

Keiter’s son and girlfriend also were charged as accomplices.

Amanda Reiff, 41, of Dayton pleaded guilty in December to complicity to commit tampering with evidence, complicity to commit gross abuse of a corpse, misuse of credit cards and two counts of forgery. Her sentencing was rescheduled and a new date has not been set.

Tygan Keiter, 23, of Kettering admitted sending text messages from his grandfather’s cellphone at his father’s request to make it appear the older man was still alive. He pleaded guilty in November to two counts of tampering with evidence and one misdemeanor theft charge. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 8, according to court records.