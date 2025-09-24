Last of four accused in 15-year-old’s murder pleads guilty

The charges could result in up to $20,000 in fines and up to six years in prison, court documents said.

As part of the agreement, two counts of tampering with evidence were dismissed.

She is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 22, 2025, records said.

Taylor was charged along with Tommy Moreland, 31; Baretta Bydsong, 27; and Darrell Bostic, 28 in the Nov. 17, 2023 shooting.

On that day, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting near Turner Road and Philadelphia Avenue in Harrison Twp., finding that Heaven Washington was already taken to Miami Valley Hospital in a private vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

She had been staying at a group home at the time of the shooting and was being driven by a staff member, Baretta Byrdsong, to get money for a field trip, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

When they were on the way back, Moreland pulled up to their vehicle and shot at them multiple times, the prosecutor’s office said.

Court documents said that Moreland was trying to shoot Byrdsong, and that the two had an ongoing feud. Byrdsong was also injured in the shooting, Vandalia Municipal Court records said.

According to court documents, Bostic was in the vehicle with Moreland at the time of the shooting.

Police found that Moreland was driving a rental vehicle, and a license plate reader put it in the area at the time of the shooting. Detectives started watching the SUV near the Englewood Kroger when Moreland fled from the unmarked patrol vehicles.

Detectives turned on their lights and sirens and went after Moreland, who reportedly drove about 70 mph and ran red lights. Moreland led police onto Interstate 70, traveling through New Lebanon into Farmersville before he abandoned the vehicle in a field on Havermale Road. He wasn’t found at the time, but was arrested in March 2024 when he showed up to court for a unrelated case.

Police said that Taylor was a passenger in the rental vehicle during the pursuit, and that it was rented in her name. She was identified later as a person of interest. Court records said that she turned herself in and told detectives that Moreland fled because he thought he saw an undercover detective vehicle.

Moreland was sentenced to 37 to 46 ½ years to life in prison after he was convicted of three counts of felonious assault, two counts of murder and tampering with evidence and one count each of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Byrdsong was sentenced to two and a half years for endangering children and aggravated assault charges.

Bostic was sentenced to 11 to 16 1/2 years in prison on one count of complicity to commit involuntary manslaughter.

Staff writers Jen Balduf and Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.