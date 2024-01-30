Man accused of child sex crimes in Harrison Twp.

The investigation began in September after a 15-year-old girl reportedly received a sexual text message from Prince. Investigators from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conducted forensic interviews with the teen as well as a 16-year-old girl.

During the interviews, the girls disclosed multiple incidents that took place from around Dec. 1, 2018, to Jan. 26, 2024, according to an affidavit.

When one of the girls was around 14, Prince allegedly sexually assaulted her in his bedroom and in a car.

He also sent cell phone messages to both girls to engage in sexual acts with other people and then send him images after, according to court documents.

On Feb. 5, 2020, Prince watched a home surveillance system and recorded one of the girls, who was 13 at the time, while she was nude, an affidavit read. Investigators reportedly found the video on his cellphone, which also had nude images of both girls from when they were 9 and 11.

Prince appeared in court on Friday. His bond was set at $500,000.