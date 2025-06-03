Man accused of fatal shooting, over-100 mph police chase agrees to decades in prison

Hefner agreed to pay restitution for funeral and/or burial expenses and forfeited a Hi-Point 9mm Luger pistol.

In exchange, he will be sentenced to a total of 20 to 25 and a half years in prison without any possibility of early release.

In addition, his driver’s license will be suspended for at least three years, but could be revoked for life.

Hefner is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been since his arrest in 2023. He was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, but his sentencing information was not available at time of writing.

As part of the agreement, eight indicted charges were dismissed, including charges of murder and felonious assault.

Hefner was charged in the death of Matthew Smith, 48, of Dayton June 1, 2023.

At around 10:48 a.m., multiple people called 911 for a shooting in the 100 block of Centre Street.

One woman told dispatchers that her boyfriend and her friend were involved in the shooting and had both left, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records. She said that one left in a truck and the other ran away.

A different caller told dispatchers that he was working in the area when a man ran up to a front door and said he was shot. The caller said that the man was shot in the top left side of his abdomen.

He also told dispatchers that the man said he knew where the shooter was but didn’t provide more information.

“I didn’t even hear a shot, so I’m not sure where it happened at,” the caller said.

The man, later identified as Smith, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died later the same day from his injuries.

Police said they identified Hefner as a suspect in the shooting, and spotted his truck on camera the next day, noting that he had changed its appearance.

Just before 10 p.m. June 7, an officer recognized Hefner driving a truck and started to pursue him.

Dash camera footage of the chase showed the truck drive through yards and around traffic and running red lights and stop signs. Dayton Municipal Court records said the chase reaching speeds of more than 100 mph.

The chase came to an end near Salem Avenue and Denlinger Road in Trotwood when it drove through some grass and ran up against a pole.

Staff writers Kristen Spicker and Jen Balduf contributed to this story.