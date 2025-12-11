Man accused of offering girl drugs for sex acts pleads guilty to lesser charge

• The plea: Michael C. Codispoti, 71, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to a bill of information charge of attempting to corrupt another with drugs.

He was originally charged in Dayton Municipal Court with two counts of compelling prostitution of a minor and one count of importuning, all felonies.

• Possible sentencing: Codispoti could face fines up to $2,500 and a prison term of six months to a year.

What was he accused of?

• The incident: On Oct. 6, police responded to the first block of South Philadelphia Street and spoke to a girl that said a man, later identified as Codispoti, offered her drugs in exchange for oral sex, according to court documents.

A video taken during the incident allowed police to identify Codispoti and his vehicle registration, police said, and he was arrested the next day.

In an interview, Codispoti told police he spoke to the girl but denied offering her drugs or asking for sex acts, documents said.

What happens next?

• The sentencing: Codispoti is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 6.