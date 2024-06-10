Man accused of pistol-whipping Kroger pharmacy worker in Harrison Twp. indicted

BreakingNews
A Harrison Twp. man indicted Monday is accused of pistol-whipping a worker last month during a robbery at a Kroger pharmacy.

Jeremiah Wayne Addison, 22, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping, one count each of robbery and aggravated possession of drugs, three counts of theft of drugs and a misdemeanor count of obstructing official business.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 8:50 a.m. May 30 to a report of a robbery in progress at the pharmacy at the Kroger store at 3520 W. Siebenthaler Ave. in Harrison Twp.

A man, later identified as Addison, entered the store and went to the pharmacy counter before demanding narcotics, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

“The suspect threatened the employee with a firearm and struck them in the face with the weapon,” the sheriff’s office said.

Two bottles of liquid hydrocodone — a semisynthetic opioid used to treat pain that poses a risk of addition — were taken during the robbery, according to an affidavit.

ExploreVideo of autistic man’s treatment at jail before death shocked his loved ones, friends say

Three hours after the robbery, deputies were called to a report of a suspicious person with a gun walking in the street in the area of Markey Road and Anniston Drive. The person reportedly matched the facial description of the robbery suspect.

Clothing Addison reportedly wore during the robbery was found on the back porch of his parents’ house, which was within walking distance of where Addison was taken into custody. Addison denied involvement in the robbery, but admitted the clothes were his, court records stated.

Addison is held on $250,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News.

