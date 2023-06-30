Man accused of pointing laser at highway patrol helicopter avoids jail

A 22-year-old from Trotwood avoids jail who was accused of pointing a laser in March at an Ohio State Highway Patrol Helicopter flying over Dayton.

Isiah Swisher was sentenced Wednesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven Dankof to up to five years of probation after he pleaded guilty last month via a bill of information to a lesser charge of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.

“The defendant is accused of shining/pointing a red laser directly at an Ohio State Patrol helicopter on March 16,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan. “The defendant was in the area of Nathaniel Street and Morgan Avenue in Dayton.”

The Dayton Police Department investigated the incident.

Swisher was indicted by a grand jury for one count of interfering with the operation of an aircraft with a laser, a second-degree felony.

Following his plea, he faced up to a year in prison at sentencing.

Explore Dayton man accused of pointing laser at airplane indicted

A Dayton man also is accused of pointing a laser at an aircraft.

Rustam Gegraev, 37, was indicted April 6 for attempt to commit interfering with operation of aircraft with laser and possession of criminal tools.

He reportedly pointed a laser at a fixed wing airplane, Dayton police said. The type of plane and whether it was private, commercial or military was not clear.

Gegraev’s case remains pending, court records show.