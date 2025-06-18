Man accused of raping woman in Kettering pleads guilty, to get 3 years in prison

A man who was accused of raping a woman in a Kettering apartment building’s laundry room has entered an Alford plea of guilty to some of his charges.

Tyre Otey, 29, entered an Alford plea of guilty to charges of gross sexual imposition and disrupting public services, both felonies, according to plea documents filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

An Alford plea is a guilty plea where a defendant maintains that they are innocent but still accepts the consequences of the crime, often made as part of a plea agreement.

According to the plea agreement, Otey agreed to a sentence of 3 years in prison, with a year and a half for each charge to be served consecutively. He will also be found a Tier I sex offender, and will have to register his address every year for 15 years.

One count of rape was dismissed as part of the agreement.

Otey was charged after Kettering police responded to a 911 hang-up call on Oct. 9, 2024 at an apartment building in the 1700 block of East Dorothy Lane.

While checking the building, officers found two people in the shared laundry room engaged in sexual conduct, a Kettering police blotter said.

“Through further investigation, it was discovered that the involved female had dialed 911 for help while being raped,” the blotter read.

Otey allegedly took the cellphone from her when she tried to call 911 and threw it into a trash can, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering in Municipal Court.

He was arrested and booked in the Montgomery County Jail, where remains at the time of writing.

