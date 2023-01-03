Man accused of shooting girlfriend in Miami Twp. indicted for murder

Police used the trajectory of the bullet that struck the headboard of a bed to determine the shot was fired inside another apartment, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court documents. The front door to that apartment was unlocked, and no one responded when police called for people to come out.

Officers determined from prior calls to the apartment that Davis lived there with her children and had a protection order against Jenkins, the father of the children, who also had lived there. Her car was parked outside, and a cellphone ping indicated her phone was last in the area of the apartment. Officers reached Jenkins, who said he had no idea where Davis or the children were, but police later learned the children were with their grandmother, the document stated.

Inside the apartment, police found Davis deceased in the bathroom off the master bedroom after she appeared to have been shot several times. Police also found four shell casings.

Dispatchers later were notified by the Tennessee State Highway Patrol in Knoxville that Jenkins pulled up to a trooper on the side of Interstate 40 East and said he shot and possibly killed his girlfriend in Ohio.

A Miami Twp. detective spoke to the trooper, who said “Jenkins told him the address the incident happened at … and gave his girlfriend’s name,” the affidavit stated.