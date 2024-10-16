Man accused of shooting into house over $20 pleads guilty

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The sentence could include a fine of up to $15,000 and a prison term of two to 12 years, followed by up to five years of probation.

As part of the agreement, Belton agreed to forfeit a Glock handgun used in the shooting, and charges of aggravated burglary and improper discharge of a firearm were dismissed, along with firearm specifications to all three charges.

Belton is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 23.

Belton’s charges stem from the evening of Aug. 27, when police were called for a reported shooting at around 9 p.m. in the first block of South Trenton Street.

According to Dayton Police Sgt. Gordon Cairns at the time, police found that a man, later identified as Belton, had come to the house over a $20 debt, broke windows and fired gunshots into the house, hitting one of the occupants.

The victim told police Belton stuck his head and body through the broken window and threatened to kill him, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Belton then stepped back, and the victim reported hearing gunshots through the front door and a burning sensation in his back, the affidavit said.

Cairns said that the gunshot wound was a minor injury.

Police received a description, identity and address of the suspect, who lived in an apartment a few doors down. Cairns said that police and SWAT went to the apartment and tried to call Belton out with loudspeakers and sirens, but he didn’t respond.

Family members did come out of the apartment and confirmed that Belton was inside, the sergeant said.

The standoff ended a few hours later after law enforcement received an arrest warrant and fired pepper balls into the apartment, leading Belton to surrender.

Belton is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.