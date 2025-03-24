Man accused of soliciting sex from Warren County child younger than 13

Simonds is accused of soliciting a child younger than 13 to engage in sexual activity between Feb. 26, 2024, and Aug. 20, 2024, in Hamilton Twp., according to a grand jury report released Monday.

He also reportedly possessed explicit images of a child and shared inappropriate material to a child younger than 13, the report stated.

He is held in the Warren County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond set in Warren County Municipal Court, which also ordered him to have no contact with his accuser or any minor child should he post bail, court records show.