Man accused of soliciting sex from Warren County child younger than 13

A 20-year-old man indicted Friday is accused of soliciting sex from a Warren County child younger than 13.
Tavon Michael Simonds, of Forest Park in suburban Cincinnati, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court on 20 charges: one count of endangering children, five counts of importuning, 12 counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance and two misdemeanor counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
Simonds is accused of soliciting a child younger than 13 to engage in sexual activity between Feb. 26, 2024, and Aug. 20, 2024, in Hamilton Twp., according to a grand jury report released Monday.
Credit: Warren County Jail
He also reportedly possessed explicit images of a child and shared inappropriate material to a child younger than 13, the report stated.
He is held in the Warren County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond set in Warren County Municipal Court, which also ordered him to have no contact with his accuser or any minor child should he post bail, court records show.
