Man accused of stabbing Butler Co. deputy indicted for attempted murder, assault

All are first-degree felonies.

He also faces additional charges of arson and inducing panic, both fourth-degree felonies, as well as a fifth-degree count of inducing panic.

What happened

Around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Deputy Mike Farthing responded to a vehicle fire in the 7700 block of Myers Road.

Court documents say Lovely set the vehicle on fire out of anger over a breakup. While helping with traffic control, Farthing was stabbed from behind by Lovely, who lives at the property, with Lovely telling him, “this is your unlucky day.”

The knife pierced the deputy’s ballistic vest, and a struggle ensued before he subdued Lovely.

Radio traffic captured Farthing reporting he had been stabbed and had the suspect at gunpoint.

Both men were taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown.

Lovely was in Middletown Municipal Court Friday, Feb. 6, where he was formally charged. Later that same day, Farthing was released from the hospital.

.