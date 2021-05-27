Man already in prison for rape sentenced for threatening letter to judge in Hamilton

A man already in prison for rape and kidnapping was sentenced to another 46 months in prison recently for writing threatening letters, including at least one to a judge in Hamilton.
Shawn R. Marshall, 40, formerly of Akron, was sentenced for the new crimes in U.S. District Court.
In 2016, Marshall was incarcerated with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction in Lucasville, serving a 16-year sentence for rape and kidnapping. According to court documents, in April 2016, Marshall mailed a letter to a judge in Hamilton, which contained the following threat: “In the name of Allah, I am going to hunt you down and cut your (expletive) head off,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio. The letter was signed, “ISIS.”
In June 2016, Marshall mailed a second threatening letter, this time to the Ohio Supreme Court, threatening to rape the female justices on the Court. Marshall included a drawing of an anarchist symbol that matches a tattoo on his chest, and also put bodily fluids wrapped in plastic in the envelope to help identify himself and make the threat more credible. DNA testing confirmed the bodily fluids belonged to Marshall.
During law enforcement interviews, Marshall also admitted to sending threats to media outlets in Dayton and Cincinnati. Additionally, he admitted sending a letter to a Cleveland, Ohio, courthouse that included a mouse head.