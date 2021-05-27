Man already in prison for rape sentenced for threatening letter to judge in Hamilton

Shawn R. Marshall, 40, formerly of Akron, was sentenced for the new crimes in U.S. District Court.

In 2016, Marshall was incarcerated with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction in Lucasville, serving a 16-year sentence for rape and kidnapping. According to court documents, in April 2016, Marshall mailed a letter to a judge in Hamilton, which contained the following threat: “In the name of Allah, I am going to hunt you down and cut your (expletive) head off,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio. The letter was signed, “ISIS.”