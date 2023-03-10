Man arraigned on charges of rape, compelling girl under 13 into prostitution

TROY — A Troy man pleaded not guilty Thursday to grand jury indictments accusing him of rape, gross sexual imposition and compelling prostitution involving a person younger than 13.
Isaiah Church, 26, was indicted by a Miami County grand jury on one count each of rape and compelling prostitution and four counts of gross sexual imposition for alleged acts between November 2019 and January 2020 in Piqua. He is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with the girl who was then under age 13 and paying her to engage in the sexual activity.
He was arraigned Thursday in Miami County Common Pleas Court.
Church was released on a recognizance bond with conditions he has no unsupervised contact with juveniles, does not engage in online video gaming and reports in person to the court services office every week.
A pretrial conference was scheduled for March 20.
