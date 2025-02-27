Breaking: ‘Not sustainable’: County leaders mull Human Services levy, note where services are provided

Man charged, accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in 2023

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A man who was wanted by U.S. Marshals and parole authorities for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend in 2023 has been indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury.

Dawone Andrew Hodge, 32, was indicted Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault and one count of grand theft, each with a three-year firearm specification.

Dawone Andrew Hodge. Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail.

icon to expand image

He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned March 4.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man wanted by U.S. Marshals in 2023 Dayton shooting arrested

Hodge was initially charged in Dayton Municipal Court in August 2023 after his ex-girlfriend told police she was at his South Williams Street residence when he got angry with her, according to investigators in an affidavit.

“She said he produced a silver handgun and shot her in the leg and foot,” the affidavit said.

Hodge then allegedly took her SUV and fled before police responded. The SUV was later recovered.

She was taken to the hospital, and needed surgery due to the gunshot wound, the affidavit said.

At the time of the shooting, Hodge was on parole for drug-related charges after spending two years in Mansfield Correctional Institution. He was released from prison in January 2023, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction records.

In Other News
1
Hamilton police looking for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’
2
Dayton police recruit fired, arrested for allegedly soliciting teen in...
3
Former Moose Lodge administrator accused of embezzling $150K
4
Man newly charged with murder for body wrapped in tarp found behind...
5
Vandals douse slides, swings with motor oil at Springboro park

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.