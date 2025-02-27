Man charged, accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in 2023

He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned March 4.

Hodge was initially charged in Dayton Municipal Court in August 2023 after his ex-girlfriend told police she was at his South Williams Street residence when he got angry with her, according to investigators in an affidavit.

“She said he produced a silver handgun and shot her in the leg and foot,” the affidavit said.

Hodge then allegedly took her SUV and fled before police responded. The SUV was later recovered.

She was taken to the hospital, and needed surgery due to the gunshot wound, the affidavit said.

At the time of the shooting, Hodge was on parole for drug-related charges after spending two years in Mansfield Correctional Institution. He was released from prison in January 2023, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction records.