Man charged in gunpoint home invasion, robbery in Harrison Twp.

A Dayton man is facing charges in a late May gunpoint home invasion and robbery at a Harrison Twp. home.

Dakota Maddox, 24, was arraigned Wednesday in Vandalia Municipal Court for aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, abduction, grand theft of a firearm and theft.

His bail was set at $250,000, and he remains held in the Montgomery County Jail following his Tuesday arrest.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Maddox and another suspect are accused of entering a Daleview Avenue house in Harrison Twp. and pointing handguns at a resident. Maddox and the other suspect forced the resident into a bedroom at gunpoint and took his cellphone, money and handguns before fleeing in a vehicle later identified by detectives, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office Special Investigations Unit on Tuesday found the vehicle and performed surveillance on it in Kettering, where they saw Maddox come out of a residence and get in the vehicle used during the robbery, the sheriff’s office said.

Maddox was taken into custody without incident with the assistance of the Kettering Police Department.

Two firearms were found — including one stolen during the Daleview Avenue robbery — during a search of Maddox’s residence and vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the other suspect in the case can contact the Special Investigation Unit at 937-225-6499.

