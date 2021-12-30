Man accused in shooting death, burning of Miamisburg man in jail

Dana H. Parks, 39, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, three counts of tampering with evidence and one count each of gross abuse of a corpse, arson, attempted arson and having weapons under disability for a prior offense of violence. He was indicted Dec. 9.

Dayton police responded the afternoon of July 4 on a report of a body — later identified as 38-year-old Kevin L. Hughes — found in a wooded area by Wolf Creek, near the intersection of West Riverview Avenue and Linnbrook Drive in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.