Man accused in shooting death, burning of Miamisburg man in jail

Dana H. Parks
Dana H. Parks

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
9 minutes ago
Suspect’s brother also charged for role in death of Kevin Hughes.

A Dayton man returned Wednesday morning to the Montgomery County Jail from prison is accused of shooting and killing a Miamisburg man whose burnt body was found in July in Dayton.

Dana H. Parks, 39, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, three counts of tampering with evidence and one count each of gross abuse of a corpse, arson, attempted arson and having weapons under disability for a prior offense of violence. He was indicted Dec. 9.

Dayton police responded the afternoon of July 4 on a report of a body — later identified as 38-year-old Kevin L. Hughes — found in a wooded area by Wolf Creek, near the intersection of West Riverview Avenue and Linnbrook Drive in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“The victim’s body had been burnt. Further investigation determined the victim had been fatally shot elsewhere and the body had been taken to the wooded area for disposal,” a release stated.

Detectives determined that Hughes had been shot after an argument outside a house on Valencia Drive in Dayton. His car was found July 6 parked in Trotwood.

The suspect’s brother, 51-year-old Ernest S. Parks Jr., also is charged in the case. He waived indictment and was charged via bill of information, served Dec. 7, with tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and arson, according to court records.

Ernest S. Parks Jr.

Ernest S. Parks Jr.
Ernest S. Parks Jr.

Both men are serving sentences in unrelated cases at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction’s Lorain Correctional Institution.

