Man charged with murder in Dayton woman’s shooting on porch

A 911 caller who reported the incident told dispatchers Guffey was not breathing, according to dispatch records.

Dayton police officers responded to Caho Street and found Guffey with a gunshot wound, Lt. Jason Hall said. Guffey was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A court affidavit said several people said Hill was angry about his cell phone, which reportedly was stolen a week earlier.

Police arrested Hill Monday evening in first block of Watervliet Avenue, according to jail records.

Hill is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon.