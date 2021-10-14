dayton-daily-news logo
Man charged with murder in Dayton woman’s shooting on porch

Ricky Renado Hill. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
30 minutes ago

A Dayton man is facing multiple charges, including murder, in the deadly shooting of a woman on Caho Street on Monday morning.

Ricky R. Hill, 44, is facing two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Hill is accused of shooting and killing Faith Guffey around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Guffey was lying on the porch of a vacant house on Caho Street when Hill approached the house and then walked up an alley, according to a court documents.

He then reportedly circled back to the house and fired multiple shots at Guffey.

A 911 caller who reported the incident told dispatchers Guffey was not breathing, according to dispatch records.

Dayton police officers responded to Caho Street and found Guffey with a gunshot wound, Lt. Jason Hall said. Guffey was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A court affidavit said several people said Hill was angry about his cell phone, which reportedly was stolen a week earlier.

Police arrested Hill Monday evening in first block of Watervliet Avenue, according to jail records.

Hill is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon.

