Man charged with murder of Dayton gunshot victim involved in crash into house

The gunshot victim was identified as 34-year-old Djuan Hill, who died Sunday morning at Miami Valley Hospital, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger reported. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head, Dayton police said.

Dayton officers were dispatched just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday to the 4600 block of Forsythe Avenue on a report of a shooting.

Before police arrived, a 911 caller reported an SUV crashed into her house in the 1900 block of Arlene Avenue, and that a man in the back seat had been shot, according to an affidavit.

A woman driving the Chevrolet Traverse that fled the shooting with Hill was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries from a collision with a Hyundai, the impact of which forced the Chevrolet into the house. The Hyundai driver was not injured.

“An occupant, 34-year-old male, of the vehicle that caused the crash had been struck by gunfire. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries,” Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said previously.

Champion and Hill reportedly got into an argument at a Forsythe Avenue house party, which continued outside. Witness told police that Hill got into the back seat of a friend’s vehicle when Champion walked up, pointed a gun at the driver’s side rear passenger door where Hill was sitting and shot one time into the SUV while the door was closed, according to the affidavit.

Champion is barred from possessing firearms following a drug-related felony conviction, court records indicate.