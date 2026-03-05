Man could face death penalty for 2023 double homicide in Middletown

The count of aggravated murder is a capital charge, according to Judge Jennifer Muench-McElfresh, and Kakaris could face the death penalty if convicted. Charges stem from a a three-year investigation into the shooting deaths of 25-year-old roommates Marvin Tyrone “Ty” Davis Jr. and Daniel Fitzgerald, who were killed Feb. 4, 2023, at their home at 707 15th Ave. Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Brad Burress said in court Thursday Davis Jr. was shot 14 times and Fitzgerald was shot three times. Two defense attorneys were appointed for Kakaris, David Brewer and Lawrence Hawkins, due to the “nature of these proceedings,” according to Muench-McElfresh. Kakaris’ attorneys entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf and said the suspect was “entitled to a reasonable bond.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Karhma Foster, Fitzgerald’s mother, spoke in court Thursday as a victim’s representative. “(Kakaris) has hid, he has lied, he has not been found,” Foster said. “He has publicly intended to humiliate, to make a mockery ... of Daniel and Ty via social media, publicly.” Foster requested Muench-McElfresh not grant any bond to Kakaris. “This type of individual has no remorse, no heart and does not deserve to see another day of light,” she said. Patricia Snow, Davis’ mother, also spoke. “For three years, we’ve been living in fear ... because this individual had not yet been caught,” she said. “(Kakaris) does not deserve to walk out of here and see the light of day again.” Judge Muench-McElfresh declined to set a bond for Kakaris. The suspect will be back in court March 19 for a plea or trial setting.