Man could face death penalty for 2023 double homicide in Middletown

A man facing charges in connection with a 2023 double homicide in Middletown could face the death penalty.
Natrone C. Kakaris, 28, was arraigned in a Butler County courtroom Thursday on one count of aggravated murder and two counts of murder.
The count of aggravated murder is a capital charge, according to Judge Jennifer Muench-McElfresh, and Kakaris could face the death penalty if convicted.
Charges stem from a a three-year investigation into the shooting deaths of 25-year-old roommates Marvin Tyrone “Ty” Davis Jr. and Daniel Fitzgerald, who were killed Feb. 4, 2023, at their home at 707 15th Ave.
Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Brad Burress said in court Thursday Davis Jr. was shot 14 times and Fitzgerald was shot three times.
Two defense attorneys were appointed for Kakaris, David Brewer and Lawrence Hawkins, due to the “nature of these proceedings,” according to Muench-McElfresh.
Kakaris’ attorneys entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf and said the suspect was “entitled to a reasonable bond.”
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
Karhma Foster, Fitzgerald’s mother, spoke in court Thursday as a victim’s representative.
“(Kakaris) has hid, he has lied, he has not been found,” Foster said. “He has publicly intended to humiliate, to make a mockery ... of Daniel and Ty via social media, publicly.”
Foster requested Muench-McElfresh not grant any bond to Kakaris.
“This type of individual has no remorse, no heart and does not deserve to see another day of light,” she said.
Patricia Snow, Davis’ mother, also spoke.
“For three years, we’ve been living in fear ... because this individual had not yet been caught,” she said.
“(Kakaris) does not deserve to walk out of here and see the light of day again.”
Judge Muench-McElfresh declined to set a bond for Kakaris.
The suspect will be back in court March 19 for a plea or trial setting.
Kakaris was taken into custody Feb. 27 by Middletown police and the U.S. Marshals Service in the 2200 block of Whittier Street.
Police told the Journal‑News that an “accumulation of evidence” led to the arrest and that the case has remained under active investigation since 2023.
Middletown police said they believe the victims were known to Kakaris.
Kakaris previously pleaded guilty in June 2022 in Butler County Common Pleas Court to attempted improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. He was sentenced to five years of community control, which he violated in August 2024 and April 2025.
His community control was revoked in August 2025, and he was sentenced to 90 days in the Butler County Jail.
What happened in 2023?
On Feb. 4, 2023, Fitzgerald and Davis reportedly returned to their 15th Avenue home after spending the evening at a bar on Elliott Drive. By 3:27 a.m., both had reportedly been shot.
Fitzgerald died at the scene of a gunshot wound, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Davis died of multiple gunshot wounds after being taken to Atrium Medical Center in Warren County, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.
Investigators found no evidence of forced entry and no indication that either man fired a weapon in self-defense.
About the Author