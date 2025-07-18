Man found dead in vehicle in Dayton; police investigating

Dayton Lt. Eric Sheldon said that officers were dispatched to the area of W. Fairview and Emerson avenues Thursday around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a person who had been shot.

Officer found the man inside of a vehicle at the scene.

Detectives from the police department’s homicide unit are investigation, Sheldon said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.