Man found dead in vehicle in Dayton; police investigating

A man was found dead in a vehicle Thursday evening in Dayton.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 55-year-old Shawn Irvin.
Dayton Lt. Eric Sheldon said that officers were dispatched to the area of W. Fairview and Emerson avenues Thursday around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a person who had been shot.
Officer found the man inside of a vehicle at the scene.
Detectives from the police department’s homicide unit are investigation, Sheldon said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
