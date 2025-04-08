Man found guilty of sexually abusing Harrison Twp. girl

Eichenlaub is scheduled to be sentenced April 16.

His charged reach back to Sept. 5, 2023, when Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies were called to a Harrison Twp. residence at about 12:38 a.m. after a woman reported her Eichenlaub molested her daughter, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

A surveillance camera in the residence recorded Eichenlaub inappropriately touching the girl and taking photos of her with his cell phone, court documents said.

Deputies reviewed the footage and arrested Eichenlaub.

He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been since his arrest, jail records said.