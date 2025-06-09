Man gets 2 years, loses license after high-speed chase from Springboro to Trotwood

The Warren County courts building houses Warren County Common Pleas Court. JEN BALDUF/STAFF

Credit: Jen Balduf

Credit: Jen Balduf

The Warren County courts building houses Warren County Common Pleas Court. JEN BALDUF/STAFF
Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf – Staff Writer
1 hour ago
X

A Dayton man involved in a high-speed police chase from Springboro to Trotwood earlier this year was sentenced June 4 to two years in prison and had his driver’s license permanently revoked.

Joseph Edward Hitchcock, 38, pleaded guilty to felony charges of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and aggravated possession of drugs June 4 during his change of plea hearing before Warren County Common Pleas Judge Timothy Tepe. The judge immediately sentenced Hitchcock to 24 months in prison on each charge, to be served consecutively. He also was granted credit for 98 days of local jail time, according to his judgment document.

A parking complaint led to an attempted traffic stop that resulted in the police pursuit around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 27 near KFC at 844 W. Central Ave. in Springboro, according to a police dispatch log.

The chase lasted around 55 minutes and reached speeds up to 90 mph as it went through multiple cities in two counties, Springboro police said.

Joseph Edward Hitchcock. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

icon to expand image

The driver, later identified as Hitchcock, ran multiple red lights and stop signs and at one point was headed north on Interstate 75 South during the pursuit, police said.

The chase ended near Bronson Street in Trotwood. Hitchcock ran away, but a drone and police K-9 teams found him near a pond.

Hitchcock was taken to a local hospital to be checked for a leg injury and then was booked into the Warren County Jail.

Suspected methamphetamine was found in the vehicle, according to the dispatch log.

As part of Hitchcock’s plea agreement, misdemeanor charges were dismissed, according to court records.

In Other News
1
Dayton police respond to drive-by shooting Sunday
2
Kentucky man accused of punching woman, stealing car, kidnapping...
3
1 of pair accused of Christmas Eve drive-by shooting pleads guilty
4
Butler Twp. man gets probation for trying to get 15-year-old to meet...
5
Police: 2-year-old kidnapped in Dayton, recovered shortly after

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers the communities of Kettering, Oakwood and northern Warren County, including Springboro and Franklin. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University.