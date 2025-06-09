Man gets 2 years, loses license after high-speed chase from Springboro to Trotwood

A parking complaint led to an attempted traffic stop that resulted in the police pursuit around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 27 near KFC at 844 W. Central Ave. in Springboro, according to a police dispatch log.

The chase lasted around 55 minutes and reached speeds up to 90 mph as it went through multiple cities in two counties, Springboro police said.

The driver, later identified as Hitchcock, ran multiple red lights and stop signs and at one point was headed north on Interstate 75 South during the pursuit, police said.

The chase ended near Bronson Street in Trotwood. Hitchcock ran away, but a drone and police K-9 teams found him near a pond.

Hitchcock was taken to a local hospital to be checked for a leg injury and then was booked into the Warren County Jail.

Suspected methamphetamine was found in the vehicle, according to the dispatch log.

As part of Hitchcock’s plea agreement, misdemeanor charges were dismissed, according to court records.