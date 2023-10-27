Man gets 3 years in prison in Dayton teen sex case

A Dayton man will spend the next three years in prison after he reached a plea agreement earlier this month, days before his trial was set to begin.

Jason Dewayne Hayes, 46, was sentenced Thursday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Kimberly Melnick after he pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and attempt to commit corrupting another with drugs. Melnick sentenced him to three years on each count, to be served concurrently.

Hayes also was designated a Tier II sexual offender, which will require him to register his address every 180 days for 25 years.

The Dayton Police Department opened an investigation after a 14-year-old girl reported she was assaulted by two men, later identified as Hayes and Alonzo Davis of Trotwood, on the same date. Dayton police received a hit on the Combined DNA Index System — a national DNA database operated by the FBI — for both men’s DNA, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Hayes, whose trial was scheduled to start Oct. 16, had charges of sexual battery and rape dismissed as part of his plea.

Melnick sentenced Davis, 38, in September to up to five years of probation after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. An unlawful sexual conduct with a minor charge was dismissed as part of his plea agreement.