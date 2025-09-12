Man gets at least 15 years for attacking, killing Warren Correctional inmate

A man is headed back to prison following his conviction in the attack and death of another man last year while they were incarcerated at the Warren Correctional Institution.
What was he sentenced to?
- Paul Michael Harrell, 36, was sentenced by Warren County Common Pleas Judge Robert Peeler last week to a combined 15 to 20½ years in prison.
What was he convicted of?
- Harrell pleaded guilty Sept. 4 to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter in addition to felonious assault, according to court records.
- He originally was indicted for murder in the death of 32-year-old Cordell Smith.
- The defense and prosecution made a joint recommended sentence of 11 to 16½ years on the first count and 4 years on the second count, to be served consecutively.
What was he accused of?
- On June 26, 2024, Harrell approached Smith in the prison yard and punched him, causing Smith to hit his head on the pavement, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said previously.
- “Smith was not moving,” he said. “Defendant then struck Smith several more times in the head while Smith laid on the ground, still not moving.”
- Smith died as a proximate result of the attack, according to Harrell’s indictment.
Why were they in prison?
- Harrell was serving a three-year sentence for receiving stolen property, burglary and breaking and entering out of Summit County. He was released Nov. 13 into custody of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and has been held in the Warren County Jail since, records show.
- Smith was serving a sentence for a voluntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery case out of Cuyahoga County, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
