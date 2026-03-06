Man gets over 40 years in prison for robbing, pistol-whipping, tying up Kettering man

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Kettering police were dispatched to the 1700 block of West Stroop Road at around 9:55 p.m. Feb. 10, 2025 after two 911 calls about a man yelling for help who had been the victim of an armed robbery, police said in a release. Officers found the victim covered in blood.

On investigation, police found that Schuler had gone to the victim’s house saying that he was having car trouble, but once inside produced a gun, holding it to the back of the victim’s head, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The victim told police that Schuler was sent to his house for help by a mutual friend, police said.

According to a sentencing memorandum filed by the prosecutor’s office, Schuler demanded money several times and pistol-whipped the victim when he refused. The two later fought over the victim’s wallet, after which the victim fell to the floor, the prosecution said.

Schuler then tied the victim’s wrists and ankles with duct tape and fled with the victim’s wallet, phone, cash and car.

The victim’s car was later found at a Moraine plumbing business in the 3000 block of Springboro Pike, and the prosecutor’s office said Schuler was caught on surveillance video abandoning the vehicle.

Schuler reportedly admitted to his probation officer and a Kettering detective that he had been to the Kettering resident’s house and struck him, court records said.

In court documents, prosecutors pointed to Schuler’s criminal history while asking for the four-decade prison sentence, saying that he was prior convictions for rape in 2006 and 2009, as well as other convictions for receiving stolen property, arson, breaking and entering and theft.

According to the release, Schuler was also on probation at the time of the robbery for a 2024 conviction for failing to register his address. He is a sex offender and moved to an address within 1000 feet of a school, and did not register his new address with the sheriff’s office as required.