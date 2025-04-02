Man gets prison for hitting pedestrians, killing woman while fleeing Englewood police

In addition, his driver’s license has been suspended for life, and he was ordered to pay $7,000 in restitution, court documents said.

On Sept. 10, 2023, an Englewood police officer tried to pull over Elofskey for speeding and having a false registration on South Main Street near Wolf Avenue.

Englewood police Sgt. Mike Lang previously said that the 2004 Volvo XC70 Elofskey was driving initially slowed down, but then sped up and fled, prompting the officer to pursue him.

The pursuit ended about 1.3 miles later when the Volvo SUV T-boned a 2017 Toyota Yaris iA as it tried to turn left onto Sweet Potato Ridge Road.

The SUV then went onto the sidewalk and hit two pedestrians before going through two yards and crashing into a house, according to a crash report.

Elofskey and his passenger fled from the crash on foot and hit in a nearby shed, where they were found by a police K9.

One of the pedestrians, 71-year-old Marie Hansen of Englewood, was pronounced dead at Kettering Health Dayton.

In all, five people were taken to the hospital.

The second pedestrian suffered serious injuries, and the driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries, according to court documents. Elofskey and his passenger were also take to the hospital when they showed signs of an overdose.

Elofskey, who did not have a valid driver’s license, tested positive for fentanyl, amphetamine, xylazine and methamphetamine, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“This defendant, high on fentanyl and meth, fled from police and ended up killing an innocent woman and put two other innocent bystanders in the hospital,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said. “Not to mention the dangerous situation in which he put other drivers. This type of behavior must stop! If you are under the influence, you have no business getting behind the wheel in the first place, let alone fleeing from a traffic stop.”

He was separately indicted on charges of grand theft and breaking and entering for allegedly stealing over $8,000 worth of tools and construction equipment from Sinclair Community College, stolen from a parking garage Aug. 19, 2023.

He is scheduled for trial in the separate case May 12.

At the time of writing, Elofskey was in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been since he was arrested at the hospital following the crash, according to jail records.