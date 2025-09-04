Man gets prison for soliciting sex from 10-year-old Warren County girl

A Cincinnati-area man who tried to solicit sex and illicit photos from a 10-year-old Warren County girl may spend a decade in prison.
What was he sentenced to?
- Tavon Michael Simonds, 20, of Forest Park in suburban Cincinnati was sentenced Tuesday by Warren County Common Pleas Judge Timothy Tepe to 7-10½ years in prison.
- He also was designated a Tier II sex offender, which will require him to register his address with his local sheriff’s office every 180 days for 25 years.
What did he plead to?
- He pleaded guilty to felony charges of endangering children, importuning and two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.
- He initially was indicted by a Warren County grand jury on 20 charges: endangering children, five counts of importuning, 12 counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance and two misdemeanor counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. The other 16 charges were dismissed as part of his plea, according to court records.
What was he accused of?
- Simonds is accused of soliciting a child younger than 13 to engage in sexual activity between Feb. 26, 2024, and Aug. 20, 2024, in Hamilton Twp., according to his indictment.
- He reportedly sent the girl inappropriate messages and photos. The victim told police she felt pressured to send photos of herself, according to an affidavit filed in Warren County Municipal Court.
What’s next?
- Following his release from prison, Simonds will be on parole for a mandatory five-year period, according to his sentencing document.
