Man gets probation, short jail stay in crash that seriously injured woman

He was also ordered to complete an assessment through Community Addiction Services and pay a total of $555 in fines and fees.

Barker was originally charged with aggravated vehicular assault and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while impaired. On Wednesday he pleaded guilty to the indicted count of operating a vehicle while under the influence and a felony charge of obstructing official business via a bill of information, according to a plea agreement filed Thursday.

The charges relate to a crash at around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023.

At the time, Barker was driving a 2012 Mazda3 westbound on Watertower Lane when he failed to yield while turning left onto South Alex Road, according to a West Carrollton Police Department crash report.

The car crashed in the intersection with a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country minivan driven by a 37-year-old West Carrollton man, the report said.

The minivan driver was not hurt. Barker suffered minor injuries, but his passenger, a 60-year-old woman from Washington Twp., suffered serious injuries. Medics took them both to Kettering Health Main Campus.

At the time of writing, Barker was not in the Montgomery County Jail.