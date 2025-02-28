Man gets probation, short jail stay in crash that seriously injured woman

A Washington Twp. man who was accused of driving impaired and causing a crash that seriously injured a woman has been sentenced to probation and a short jail stay after he plead guilty earlier this week.
Joseph Barker, 43, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Please Judge Steven Dankof to up to one year of probation and 10 days in jail, with credit for three days already spent in custody. His driver’s license will be suspended for one year.
He was also ordered to complete an assessment through Community Addiction Services and pay a total of $555 in fines and fees.
Barker was originally charged with aggravated vehicular assault and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while impaired. On Wednesday he pleaded guilty to the indicted count of operating a vehicle while under the influence and a felony charge of obstructing official business via a bill of information, according to a plea agreement filed Thursday.
The charges relate to a crash at around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023.
At the time, Barker was driving a 2012 Mazda3 westbound on Watertower Lane when he failed to yield while turning left onto South Alex Road, according to a West Carrollton Police Department crash report.
The car crashed in the intersection with a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country minivan driven by a 37-year-old West Carrollton man, the report said.
The minivan driver was not hurt. Barker suffered minor injuries, but his passenger, a 60-year-old woman from Washington Twp., suffered serious injuries. Medics took them both to Kettering Health Main Campus.
At the time of writing, Barker was not in the Montgomery County Jail.
