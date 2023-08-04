Man in critical condition after police officer hears gunshots in Dayton

By
20 minutes ago
A man is in critical condition after a police officer reported hearing gunshots near Ethel Avenue and McCall Street Thursday evening, according to Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer.

Bauer said that on routine patrol at 9:23 p.m. an officer reported hearing gunshots, and shortly after found a 27-year-old black man.

Initial reports said that the man was shot in the leg, but it is unclear what his injuries were.

The officer provided medical care to the man until medics arrived and took him to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition, the lieutenant said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective or to leave an anonymous tip through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867 or on the Crime Stoppers website.

