Man in hospital after exchanging gunfire in Harrison Township

Police are investigating after a reported shooting Wednesday evening in Harrison Township.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of Republic Drive and Gant Drive at 7:24 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

On arrival, police spoke to a man who had called 911, and said that he was sitting in his vehicle in the 1900 block of Republic Drive when another man shot at him.

The 911 caller then returned fire with his own firearm, and the suspect ran away from the scene. Police said that the caller has a valid concealed carry permit.

Over three hours later at about 10:56 p.m., deputies responded to the 4000 block of Fair Oaks Road on a report of a man with a gunshot wound to his leg, and on arrival they found that the man was the suspect from the Republic Drive shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

He was taken to a local hospital to treat the gunshot wound.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

