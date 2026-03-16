Man indicted, accused of breaking into ex’s Miamisburg house, setting fire

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32 minutes ago
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A man has been charged and accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s Miamisburg home and setting it on fire.

Steven M. Elzey, 66, was re-indicted Monday on a charge of aggravated arson, adding to previously indicted charges of burglary, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and criminal damaging.

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Steven M. Elzey. MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL / PROVIDED

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The break-in occurred Nov. 15, 2025 at a house in the 100 block of Old Main Street.

Elzey reportedly broke a window, and police were on the scene when he went through it into the home, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police flew a drone into the house, the prosecutor’s office said, and found a fire burning inside.

After receiving a report from the fire investigator, the prosecutor’s office decided to reindict Elzey to add on the arson charge.

At the time of writing, Elzey is in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to be arraigned for the arson charge on Thursday.

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Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.