Man indicted, accused of breaking into ex’s Miamisburg house, setting fire

Explore Man shot by Dayton police during chase pleads guilty

The break-in occurred Nov. 15, 2025 at a house in the 100 block of Old Main Street.

Elzey reportedly broke a window, and police were on the scene when he went through it into the home, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police flew a drone into the house, the prosecutor’s office said, and found a fire burning inside.

After receiving a report from the fire investigator, the prosecutor’s office decided to reindict Elzey to add on the arson charge.

At the time of writing, Elzey is in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to be arraigned for the arson charge on Thursday.